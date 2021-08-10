MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated August 04, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products


Tata Consumer Products Limited’s (TCPL) Q1FY2022 performance was affected by high base in the international business and higher tea prices, resulting in a ~450 bps OPM decline to 13.3% and decline in adjusted PAT by 29%; revenue grew by 11%. Demand and business environment in India is back to normal; TCPL is focusing on achieving high single-digit volume growth in the branded tea business and strong double-digit growth in the foods business. Gross margin improved by 153 bps q-o-q; tea prices corrected by 20% from their peak; OPM to sequentially improve and will be higher y-o-y in H2FY2022.


Outlook


With strong growth prospects and sturdy cash flows (FCF/EBIDTA of 100%; net cash of Rs. 2,169 crore), we maintain TCPL as one of the best picks in the FMCG space and retain our Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 875.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:15 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.