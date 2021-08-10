Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Limited’s (TCPL) Q1FY2022 performance was affected by high base in the international business and higher tea prices, resulting in a ~450 bps OPM decline to 13.3% and decline in adjusted PAT by 29%; revenue grew by 11%. Demand and business environment in India is back to normal; TCPL is focusing on achieving high single-digit volume growth in the branded tea business and strong double-digit growth in the foods business. Gross margin improved by 153 bps q-o-q; tea prices corrected by 20% from their peak; OPM to sequentially improve and will be higher y-o-y in H2FY2022.

Outlook

With strong growth prospects and sturdy cash flows (FCF/EBIDTA of 100%; net cash of Rs. 2,169 crore), we maintain TCPL as one of the best picks in the FMCG space and retain our Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 875.

