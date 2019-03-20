Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 260: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Suprajit Engineering

Born of Entrepreneurial spirit in 1985, Suprajit today has carved a niche for itself as a pioneer in the design and manufacture of Mechanical Control Cables and is recognized as India’s largest cable maker and worlds largest in the two wheeler cable market. As a part of its strategic expansion into Non- Automotive cables and control market Suprajit acquired Wescon Controls Inc. USA in 2015 and had diversified into Automotive Lighting business through acquisition of Phoenix lamps limited in 2014. Head Quartered in Bangalore – India Suprajit has transitioned from a single product, single customer, single segment, single brand, single location company to a multi-product, multibusiness, multi-customer, multi-brand, multilocation global company making it truly diversified without sacrificing its tenets on quality, cost , Delivery and Development. The Suprajit Group is a global leader in the automotive cable and halogen bulb industry. The Group comprises of Suprajit Engineering limited (which includes Phoenix lamps), Suprajit Automotive limited, Suprajit Europe limited, Wescon Controls LLC, and Suprajit Inc USA.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 260/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.