Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated August 05, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on State Bank of India


Q1FY22 operating performance beat estimates on healthy fees/treasury gains, but high provisions led to a 5% miss on PAT at Rs65bn (est. Rs68.4bn). Asset quality performance was mixed, with GNPA up 34bps qoq to 5.3% (led by retail/SME), restructured pool rising moderately to 0.8% of loans (pipeline at 0.1%) and SMA pool flat qoq at 0.5%. Credit growth was moderate at 6% yoy, dragged down by corporate. However, retail remained healthy at 17% yoy, driven by mortgages/car/xpress credit (PL). The corporate proposal pipeline is strong at Rs1.3trn mainly from Infra/steel and should drive growth gradually. This, along with healthy retail growth, should drive up LDR, in turn increasing NIMs/core RoA. SBI has already seen decent NPA clawback of Rs48bn in July with a pickup in collections, while restructuring should reduce SME NPAs. This, along with the transfer of NPAs to NARCL (Rs200bn/0.8% of loans) and resolutions via NCLT, should meaningfully bring down NPAs. We trimmed earnings estimates for FY22-23 by 5/3%, but expect the bank to deliver 13-15% RoE over FY22-24E (seen before AQR).



Outlook


Retain Buy/OW in EAP with a TP of Rs600, valuing core bank at 1.4x Sep'23E ABV and subs/investments at Rs185, leading to a 32% upside. SBI is the second best pick after ICICI, and we believe that better-than-expected growth/asset quality movement could provide further upsides to earnings/valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #State Bank of India
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:05 pm

