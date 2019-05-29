App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics (Somany) reported 3.3% volume de-growth YoY (grew 20.3% QoQ) to 15.4 MSM in Q4FY19. Topline de-grew 4.1% YoY to Rs 518.8 crore on account of a higher base. EBITDA margins expanded 210 bps YoY to 13.6% in Q4FY19. PAT de-grew 16.9% YoY to Rs 24.1 crore on account of exceptional item worth Rs 12.7 crore (on account of Rs 15.9 crore defalcation committed by an employee). Adjusted PAT grew 26.9% YoY to Rs 36.8 crore.


Outlook


Somany has become structurally strong with credit control measures taken in FY19. Additional value-added capacities & stress in Morbi cluster could not only lead Somany to clock double-digit growth in FY20E but could also lead to PAT growth of 40.8% CAGR to Rs 91.9 crore in FY19-21E. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 475/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics

