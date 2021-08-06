MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

Broker Research
August 06, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) posted PAT of INR2.1b (up 8% YoY; 14% miss) in 1QFY22. PPOP was largely in-line at INR5.7b (flat YoY). While NII stood at INR8.8b (in-line), credit costs stood at INR2.9b (~16% above est.), leading to the PAT miss. 1QFY22 was characterized by a sequentially muted performance in disbursements (due to lockdowns) and ~55bp deterioration in GS3. The company should deliver RoE/RoA of ~14%/4% in FY23E. We maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR2,150 per share (1.4x FY23E BVPS).



Outlook


Given the visibility around likely loan growth/credit costs, we model in RoA/RoE of 3.6%/14% in FY23E. We maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR2,150 per share (1.4x FY23E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance
first published: Aug 6, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.