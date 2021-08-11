MARKET NEWS

Buy SAIL; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated August 08, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on SAIL


SAIL continues to reap the benefits of higher steel prices as it recorded its highest ever quarterly EBITDA of INR65.3b (+7% QoQ), despite volumes declining by 24% QoQ. EBITDA/t was the highest ever at INR19,728/t. Net debt declined further to INR311b (v/s INR367b in Mar'21). We expect SAIL to further reduce its debt by INR44b to INR267b at the end of FY22. We broadly maintain our FY22E/FY23E estimate.


Outlook


We value the stock at 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA at INR175/share, implying a target P/B of 1.1x (v/s its historical average of 0.7x). At the CMP, the stock is trading at 3.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:08 pm

