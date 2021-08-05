Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

buy_64716172

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement

Sagar Cements is the cost efficient player in South India with cement capacity of 5.75 MT. Region wise, AP/Telangana account for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%), Karnataka (9%) with balance from Maharashtra and Odisha. From primarily being a south-based player, the company will be able to develop a presence in the faster-growing eastern market and the more profitable central market with the commissioning of new 2.5 MT capacity Self-reliance in power (61.5 MW), ability to switch between coal and petcoke for fuel requirement and split grinding units helps it to maintain cost efficiency

Outlook

Given the healthy outlook, cost efficiency, healthy b/s and relatively inexpensive valuations, we maintain BUY rating. We value Sagar at Rs 1,700 i.e.7.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More