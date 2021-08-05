MARKET NEWS

Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sagar Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement


Sagar Cements is the cost efficient player in South India with cement capacity of 5.75 MT. Region wise, AP/Telangana account for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%), Karnataka (9%) with balance from Maharashtra and Odisha. From primarily being a south-based player, the company will be able to develop a presence in the faster-growing eastern market and the more profitable central market with the commissioning of new 2.5 MT capacity Self-reliance in power (61.5 MW), ability to switch between coal and petcoke for fuel requirement and split grinding units helps it to maintain cost efficiency


Outlook


Given the healthy outlook, cost efficiency, healthy b/s and relatively inexpensive valuations, we maintain BUY rating. We value Sagar at Rs 1,700 i.e.7.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sagar Cement
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:50 am

