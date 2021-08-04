Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1009: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Radico Khaitan

Outpacing its peers, Radico Khaitan had yet another healthy quarter. The drop in gross margin q/q was largely due to a weaker mix. The trend should improve in coming quarters with easing of restrictions and improvement in the Prestige & Above (P&A) category (also seen in Jul). We expect healthy sales/EBITDA CAGRs (14%/17%) over FY21-23. Superior execution, market-share gains, healthy new launch pipeline in P&A in H2 FY22, strong balance sheet and likely improved return profile offer sound assurance. We expect the discount to United Spirits to reduce, and raise our target multiple to 35x FY23e earnings (a ~20% discount to UNSP, earlier 27x).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised target price of Rs1,009 (earlier Rs721).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More