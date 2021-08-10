MARKET NEWS

Buy PI Industries: target of Rs 3900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3900 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 10, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


Q1FY22 PAT stood at Rs. 187 crore, rising 28.7% y-o-y but missing our estimate by 7% due to weak revenue growth of 12.6% y-o-y and a 135 bps miss in margin at 20.8% (down 77 bps y-o-y) offsetting a 174 bps y-o-y expansion in gross margin to 43.8%. Revenues missed estimates led by a 13.2% fall in revenues of the domestic business amid a delayed monsoon while CSM revenue growth was strong at 31% y-o-y. The fall in margins reflects a sharp jump in staff costs and overheads. Management maintained its revenue growth guidance of 15% y-o-y for FY22. The acquisition of pharma API & intermediate business (to get completed by Q3FY22) of Ind-Swift Laboratories is at reasonable valuation of 7.8x FY21 EV/EBITDA and earnings accretive by 6.5%. The likely turnaround and scalability of products of the acquired business with leverage of PI’s strong R&D could result in earnings upgrade over FY23E-24E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on PI Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 3,900 as we see strong earnings growth led by both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition addresses the concern of cash utilisation and PI’s ability to turnaround would result in improvement in earnings profile (both margin and return ratios) in long term.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 10, 2021 05:47 pm

