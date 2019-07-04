Buy Or Sell | Budget would provide major cues going forward

The higher side of 12,000-12,050 continues to remain stiff resistance, says Vikas Jain, Sr Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
The Budget would provide major cues going forward. If the Nifty breaks 11,600 on the downside, the market could see a sharp selloff.The higher side of 12,000-12,050 continues to remain a stiff resistance, says Vikas Jain, Sr Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:52 pm