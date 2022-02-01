MARKET NEWS

    Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 502 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

    Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) recorded a PAT de-growth of ~18% y-o-y and q-o-q to Rs. 174 crore. This was primarily on account of a decline in other income during the quarter. Other income fell by 78% y-o-y to Rs. 30 crore on account of MTM impact due to recent selling in the equity market. Quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs. 2,806 billion, an increase of ~32% y-o-y and ~6% q-o-q with its market share remaining stable sequentially. This increase was driven by stable performance of funds, robust risk management and wide distribution network.


    Outlook


    While NAM witnessed subdued performance on revenue and EBITDA margin, we believe that NAM is in a better position to deliver on profitability given its robust AUM growth in the long term. The company managed to maintain its market share during the quarter. It is also likely to benefit from the leveraging of Nippon Life’s network to garner offshore mandates which would be a key to its future growth. Further, a sustained flow into MF and equity market and its widening distribution network is expected to retain its growth momentum. Additionally, its leadership position in the passive market (ETF space) is likely to benefit the company in terms of valuation as compared to its peers. At CMP, the stock currently trades at 28.9x and 24.3x its FY23E and FY24E EPS. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on NAM with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 502.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:23 am
