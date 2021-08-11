Buy Nalco; target of Rs 107: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nalco

NALCO's 1QFY22 result was below our expectations due to higher than expected costs and miss on volumes/realization. EBITDA/adjusted PAT declined by 38%/45% QoQ to INR8.9b/INR3.5b and missed our estimate by 34%/38%. We lower our FY22E EBITDA estimate by 10% to factor in higher costs. However, we raise our FY23E EBITDA estimate by 15% as we revise upwards our FY23E LME aluminum assumption by 7% to USD2,300/t. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We value the stock on a SoTP basis at 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and at 0.75x book value for growth CWIP to arrive at our TP of INR107. At the CMP, it provides an attractive dividend yield of ~5%. We maintain our Buy rating.

