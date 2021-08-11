MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Nalco; target of Rs 107: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Nalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107 in its research report dated August 08, 2021.

Broker Research
August 11, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nalco


NALCO's 1QFY22 result was below our expectations due to higher than expected costs and miss on volumes/realization. EBITDA/adjusted PAT declined by 38%/45% QoQ to INR8.9b/INR3.5b and missed our estimate by 34%/38%. We lower our FY22E EBITDA estimate by 10% to factor in higher costs. However, we raise our FY23E EBITDA estimate by 15% as we revise upwards our FY23E LME aluminum assumption by 7% to USD2,300/t. We maintain our Buy rating.


Outlook


We value the stock on a SoTP basis at 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and at 0.75x book value for growth CWIP to arrive at our TP of INR107. At the CMP, it provides an attractive dividend yield of ~5%. We maintain our Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:08 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.