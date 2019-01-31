App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Music Broadcast


Revenues came in at Rs 87.0 crore (up 14.2% YoY), largely in line with our estimates, driven by 11% ad rate hike in legacy stations (vs. 8% YTD). Utilisation levels of 11 new stations also improved to 45-55% now, driving revenue growth EBITDA came in at Rs 28.6 crore (margin of 32.9%, slightly higher than estimates of 32%), up 22.6% YoY, better than our estimate of Rs 27.6 crore, owing to healthy revenue growth and lower-than-expected employee expenses. EBITDA margins for new stations were at 8%, while that of 28 stations were at 38% The company reported a profit of Rs 16.4 crore, above our estimate of Rs 15.4 crore, owing to a healthy performance at the EBITDA level.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 (based on DCF methodology, implying ~24x FY20E P/E & ~12x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

