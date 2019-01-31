Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Music Broadcast

Revenues came in at Rs 87.0 crore (up 14.2% YoY), largely in line with our estimates, driven by 11% ad rate hike in legacy stations (vs. 8% YTD). Utilisation levels of 11 new stations also improved to 45-55% now, driving revenue growth EBITDA came in at Rs 28.6 crore (margin of 32.9%, slightly higher than estimates of 32%), up 22.6% YoY, better than our estimate of Rs 27.6 crore, owing to healthy revenue growth and lower-than-expected employee expenses. EBITDA margins for new stations were at 8%, while that of 28 stations were at 38% The company reported a profit of Rs 16.4 crore, above our estimate of Rs 15.4 crore, owing to a healthy performance at the EBITDA level.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 (based on DCF methodology, implying ~24x FY20E P/E & ~12x FY20E EV/EBITDA).

