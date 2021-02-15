Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 247: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems

MSS 3QFY21 results were better with sharp beat at EBITDA/PBT by 14%/42%. led by sustained improvement in SMP’s greenfield plants and continued cost reduction in all global business. EBITDA grew 61% YoY to Rs17.9b (PLe Rs15.7b) with 14 quarter high margins at 10.5% (+310bp YoY, PLe 9.6%). Execution of a strong order book and limited capex at SMPBV as well as India business augurs well for MSS. Hence for FY22, we expect margins to sustain at elevated level of ~10% led by turnaround in green fields and cost efficiencies. We upgrade FY22/23 consol EPS by 13.2%/11.7% to factor in strong margins in all business.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with revised price target of Rs247 (vs Rs203) as we raise target multiple to 25x (in-line with 5yr LPA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.