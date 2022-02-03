Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 1,250: Sharekhan

Representative image.

Max Financials Services’ (MFS’) PAT declined by 60% y-o-y in Q3FY22. PBT too declined by 64% y-o-y, primarily on account of COVID-related provisions. Max Life Insurance (MLI, subsidiary of MFS) reported new business APE sales of Rs. 1,594 crore, up 23% y-o-y with a market share of 10% in Q3FY22, on account strong growth across channels. ULIP APE increased by 62% y-o-y, while PAR premiums grew by 62% y-o-y. The company was able to switch between product segments to garner growth. Protection growth was healthy at 28% y-o-y and share of protection stood at 10% in Q3FY22, fell by 4 bps q-o-q. Further, renewal premium increased by ~19% y-o-y led to gross written premium growth of 21% y-o-y. Q3FY22 witnessed a significant reduction in claims with gross claims and net claims at Rs. 380 crore versus Rs. 1,394 crore in Q2FY22 and Rs. 292 crore versus Rs. 841 crore in Q2FY22. The company holds unutilized reserves of Rs. 208 crore as on December 2021. It stated that the negotiations with the re-insurers are in progress for price increase in the Protection segment and post which the company is likely to pass the increased costs to the customers in order to protect its margins.

Outlook

MLI’s business has evolved over the years with improving VNB margins, private market share at 10% and diversified product portfolio. It is an attractive player with strong capabilities and business mix in the insurance space. Axis Bank continues to be the MLI’s strongest distribution partner, with 67% contribution to APE and, hence, is a crucial partner for it. Moreover, MLI has been on-boarding newer bancassurance partners and new-age digital players, which would not only help diversify the mix but also provide higher sales capacity for it. Hence, we believe business tailwinds may result in providing a positive trigger for improving metrics going forward. MLI generates healthy ROEV (of 19.2% in 9MFY22) and has sufficient capital (solvency ratio of 211%) and hence it is likely to benefit from the improving outlook for the insurance sector going ahead. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a price target (PT) of Rs. 1,250.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More