MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 645 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
October 29, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Marico’s Q2FY2022 performance was largely inline with expectations, with revenue growing by 20%+, while sustained raw-material inflation led to 7% growth in reported PAT. Volume growth of India business came in at 8%. Parachute portfolio registered y-o-y growth of 18% and VAHO portfolio reported y-o-y growth of 16%. Saffola’s revenue growth came in at 46% (entirely price-led growth) for the quarter. The international business grew by 13% (CC growth) during the quarter on account of 16% and 20% (constant currency) growth in Bangladesh and MENA region, respectively. About 90% of the company’s product portfolio gained market share during the quarter. Management has maintained its thrust on achieving mid-teen revenue growth in the medium term with OPM of about 19% in the medium term.


Outlook


Gaining market share in the core domestic portfolio through new launches, scaling up the food business, and improving growth prospects in countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam are some of the key growth levers for Marico in the near to medium term. Inflationary trends are receding and OPM is expected to see improvement from Q4FY2022. We have introduced FY2024 estimates in this note. The stock is currently trading at 45.3x/40.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We like the company’s focus on de-risking its business model by premiumisation of the core, expansion of foods portfolio, scaling up digital brands, and cost management. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 645.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 29, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.