Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 205: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Manappuram Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Manappuram Finance


Consolidated PAT grew 18% YoY to INR4.7b (5% miss) in 4QFY21. While operating profit was largely in line, higher provisions (from the MFI segment) led to the PAT miss. Compared to our expectation of 3% QoQ decline, the gold loan book declined 6% QoQ. All the other segments delivered sequential loan book growth – the most prominent being the MFI segment with 11% growth.



Outlook


Our EPS estimates are largely unchanged. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR205/share (1.6x FY23E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Manappuram Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 31, 2021 12:34 pm

