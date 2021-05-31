Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 205: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Manappuram Finance

Consolidated PAT grew 18% YoY to INR4.7b (5% miss) in 4QFY21. While operating profit was largely in line, higher provisions (from the MFI segment) led to the PAT miss. Compared to our expectation of 3% QoQ decline, the gold loan book declined 6% QoQ. All the other segments delivered sequential loan book growth – the most prominent being the MFI segment with 11% growth.

Outlook

Our EPS estimates are largely unchanged. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR205/share (1.6x FY23E BVPS).

