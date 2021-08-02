Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus reported a strong set of results for the quarter, but the numbers missed estimates due to lower-than-expected API sales. Sales and PAT grew by 31.2% and 40.6% YoY. All of Laurus’ businesses have a robust growth outlook, backed by robust demand environment and well supported by capacity expansion plans. Emerging opportunities from patent expiry of drugs in areas of anti-diabetes and cardiology offer significant potential for Laurus. Strong topline growth prospects, visibility on earnings and healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock of Lauras Labs (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 800.

