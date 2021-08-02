MARKET NEWS

Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurus reported a strong set of results for the quarter, but the numbers missed estimates due to lower-than-expected API sales. Sales and PAT grew by 31.2% and 40.6% YoY. All of Laurus’ businesses have a robust growth outlook, backed by robust demand environment and well supported by capacity expansion plans. Emerging opportunities from patent expiry of drugs in areas of anti-diabetes and cardiology offer significant potential for Laurus. Strong topline growth prospects, visibility on earnings and healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives.


Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock of Lauras Labs (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 2, 2021 02:10 pm

