MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2,150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen & Toubro has recommended buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) reported marginally lower-than-expected execution in Q2FY2022 while OPM remained in line with estimates. Consolidated revenue grew by 12% y-o-y to Rs. 34,773 crore, where domestic revenues grew by 19% y-o-y at Rs. 22455 crore. Consolidated OPM at 11.5% (up 74 bps y-o-y). Consolidated adjusted net profit stood at Rs. 1,723 crore (up 55.7% y-o-y, adjusted for exceptional items in Q2FY2021). The management retained its guidance for low to mid-teens growth in order intake and revenues for FY2022, while it expects OPM and working capital requirements to remain at FY2021 levels. Order prospects as on September 2021 were healthy at Rs. 6.83 lakh crore. The company’s order book is at a record level at Rs. 3.31 lakh crore translating to 2.2x its TTM consolidated revenues.

Outlook

Maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150: L&T’s healthy operational performance despite supply chain challenges and seasonality along with retaining guidance related to execution, order intake, OPM and working capital for FY2022 are key positives emerging out of the Q2FY2022 results. International outlook looks buoyant with a pick-up in crude oil prices. On the longer term, L&T remains at the forefront to reap benefits from the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme with its diversified businesses across sectors such as defence, infrastructure, heavy engineering, and IT. The company remains the best proxy for domestic capex and an improving business environment. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 2,150 factoring upwardly revised valuation of its key IT&TS subsidiaries and favourable core business valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 28, 2021 11:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.