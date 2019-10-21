Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1845: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1845 in its research report dated October 19, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech
Revenue came at USD 364mn, +2.4/11.9% QoQ/YoY CC (in-line). Growth skew within verticals was visible with strong growth in E&U (12.1% of rev), Mfg (16.4% of rev), CPG, Retail & Pharma (11.5% of rev) and Insurance (18.6% of rev); flat BFS (27.1% of rev) performance and decline in Hi-tech, M&E vertical (10.8% of rev) dragged the show. Large deal wins were robust with net-new TCV of USD 100mn from three new logos (2 deals in E&U from US/APAC and 1 in Europe-BFS). 2H growth momentum is expected to accelerate supported by (1) Full ramp of large deals (Insurance, Mfg verticals) and (2) Recovery in top account (vs. flat trajectory over 1Q-2Q). T10 accounts’ performance recovered to 3.2% QoQ (following 2-qtrs of QoQ decline), while top 11-20 declined 7.3% QoQ (large Hi-tech account impact). Net workforce additions were also robust at 1,632 taking the headcount to 30,979 with flat attrition at 18.4% (decline on quarterly annualised basis). EBIT margin came at 15.5%, -43bps QoQ (in-line) impacted by wage increase (-170bps QoQ) and offset by lower SG&A (+96bps QoQ impact) on absence of visa cost. Mfg and E&U segmental margins increased sharply (oplev), offset by decline in BFSI and Hi-tech margins. APAT came at Rs 3.60bn (in-line) supported by lower ETR and mgmt maintained its PAT% outlook of 14-15% (current levels). Our estimates are lower at end.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on L&T Infotech (LTI) following an in-line rev/margin performance and unchanged est. Large deal wins, deal ramps and reduction in client-specific challenges provide growth visibility (2H acceleration). Our TP of Rs 1,845 is based on 18x Sep-21E EPS.
