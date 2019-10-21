App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1845: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1845 in its research report dated October 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Revenue came at USD 364mn, +2.4/11.9% QoQ/YoY CC (in-line). Growth skew within verticals was visible with strong growth in E&U (12.1% of rev), Mfg (16.4% of rev), CPG, Retail & Pharma (11.5% of rev) and Insurance (18.6% of rev); flat BFS (27.1% of rev) performance and decline in Hi-tech, M&E vertical (10.8% of rev) dragged the show. Large deal wins were robust with net-new TCV of USD 100mn from three new logos (2 deals in E&U from US/APAC and 1 in Europe-BFS). 2H growth momentum is expected to accelerate supported by (1) Full ramp of large deals (Insurance, Mfg verticals) and (2) Recovery in top account (vs. flat trajectory over 1Q-2Q). T10 accounts’ performance recovered to 3.2% QoQ (following 2-qtrs of QoQ decline), while top 11-20 declined 7.3% QoQ (large Hi-tech account impact). Net workforce additions were also robust at 1,632 taking the headcount to 30,979 with flat attrition at 18.4% (decline on quarterly annualised basis). EBIT margin came at 15.5%, -43bps QoQ (in-line) impacted by wage increase (-170bps QoQ) and offset by lower SG&A (+96bps QoQ impact) on absence of visa cost. Mfg and E&U segmental margins increased sharply (oplev), offset by decline in BFSI and Hi-tech margins. APAT came at Rs 3.60bn (in-line) supported by lower ETR and mgmt maintained its PAT% outlook of 14-15% (current levels). Our estimates are lower at end.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on L&T Infotech (LTI) following an in-line rev/margin performance and unchanged est. Large deal wins, deal ramps and reduction in client-specific challenges provide growth visibility (2H acceleration). Our TP of Rs 1,845 is based on 18x Sep-21E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.