Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank’s operational performance continued to remain steady. Higher provision impacted earnings growth. NII grew 16.3% YoY at Rs 2689 crore, led by healthy credit offtake at 21.2% YoY to Rs 184940 crore. Margins declined by ~10 bps QoQ at 4.2% Aided by healthy growth in NII and other income, profit prior to provision (PPP) came in at Rs 2095 crore. Provision came in higher at Rs 354 crore, led by provision towards investment at Rs 132 crore. Accordingly, PAT came a tad lower than our estimate at Rs 1142 crore On asset quality, GNPA remained steady at 2.15% (Rs 4033 crore), while NNPA improved ~5 bps QoQ at 0.81% (Rs 1501 crore). SMA2 outstanding declined to Rs 165 cr (0.09% of net advances). IL&FS exposure is in double digit which is not substantial. Exposure to NBFC stands at Rs 13018 crore (5.2% of advances) and Commercial real estate came at Rs 7740 crore (3.1% of advances), of which Rs 3176 crore is Lease Rental Discounting. Traction in advances continued at 21.2% YoY, led by CV, home loan & small business at 40%, 39 & 23% YoY. Deposit accretion picked pace at 24% YoY to Rs 205830 crore with CASA at 50.2% The bank indicated that discussion are been held with RBI seeking approval on NCPS issue to dilute promoter stake.


Outlook


Consistent performance in terms of RoA at 1.7% and RoE of 12-14% provides confidence. Given focus on business growth maintaining risk adjusted returns bodes well in the current scenario. Recent restriction on usage of Adhaar could limit pace of customer acquisition in near term. With non-banking businesses (prime, life insurance and securities business) strong on growth and profitability, value enrichment remains a positive. Therefore, proportion of non-banking business in overall PAT is on the upturn at 35%. Valuing the stock on SOTP, we revise our target price downward to Rs 1400 (Rs1490 earlier). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Ambiguity regarding reduction of promoter stake will act as overhang in near term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

