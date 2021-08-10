Buy KEI Industries: target of Rs 909: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

KEI reported better than expected performance for Q1FY22 led by strong growth in cables and stainless steel wire segment. Low EPC sales mix leads to lower working capital needs. Management retains FY2022 revenue growth of 18-20% with sustainable margins of 11% and a similar range in revenues and margins in consecutive years. Focus on expanding retail franchise and EHV business while EPC business to be scaled down.

Outlook

We retain Buy rating KEI Industries Limited (KEI) with a revised PT of Rs. 909, given its positive outlook going ahead and reasonable valuation.

