Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 4,707: Sharekhan

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks Limited’s (JFL) Q3FY2022 performance was affected by lower like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.5%, which was affected by lower operational hours in December 2021, which was affected by lockdown restriction in the past 12-15 days of the month. We believe same-store-sales growth (SSSG) is likely to be lower than LFL growth due to cannibalisation of revenue by new stores in existing matured store vicinity. The street was expecting SSSG of 10-12%. Revenue stood at Rs. 1,193.5 crore in Q3. Delivery and takeaway channels revenue grew by 128% and 148%, respectively, compared to pre-COVID level. Gross margin decreased by 70 bps y-o-y to 77.6%, affected by higher input prices. However, operating efficiencies and variabilisation of fixed cost aided the company to post 24 bps improvement in OPM to 26.6%. PAT growth stood at ~10% to Rs. 137.3 crore. The company increased new store addition target to 200 stores per annum, sensing huge opportunity in growing quick-service restaurants (QSR) market in India.

Outlook

JFL is banking on consistent growth in Domino’s revenue, scale-up in emerging brands through higher investments, increased presence in international markets, and making investments in high-potential businesses to generate better returns for its shareholders in the long run. The stock has corrected by 27% from its recent high and any further correction can be considered as a good buying opportunity. We like management’s strategy of increasing its share in domestic as well as some of the international QSR markets with prudent capital allocation plans and fast store addition to grab higher share. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 4,707. The stock is currently trading at 62.9x and 44.3x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively.

