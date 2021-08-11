MARKET NEWS

Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 495: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Jindal Steel and Power


JSP's 1QFY22 result was strong as expected, with the highest ever EBITDA/t of INR28,098/t (7% above our estimate). However, standalone EBITDA fell 7% QoQ to INR45.3b due to a 16% QoQ decline in volume. Adjusted for the JPL divestment, net debt fell only 4% QoQ to INR152b due to an increase in working capital. We raise our FY22E EBITDA by 13% on expectations of higher steel prices in the fiscal. Strong cash flows, coupled with cash proceeds of INR30.1b from the JPL divestment, should lead to a fall in net debt to INR34.5b by FY23E, implying 0.3x FY23E EBITDA. We reiterate our Buy rating.


Outlook


Our TP of INR495/share is based on 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA. At the CMP, the stock trades at an attractive 4.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Jindal Steel and Power #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:09 pm

