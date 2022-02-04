Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 675: Motilal Oswal

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC)’s 3QFY22 result was above our estimate, led by better-than-estimated realization (2% over our expectation). EBITDA stood at INR1.46b (est. INR1.3b). EBITDA/t came in at INR595 (est. INR544). Adjusted profit stood at INR748m (adjusted for earlier-year taxes) v/s our estimate of INR532m.

Outlook

We increase our FY22E EBITDA by 5%, which leads to an EPS increase of 7%. Our FY23E/FY24E estimates are largely intact. JKLC has announced its expansion plans in the northern region through its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL). It has also been awarded two limestone mines (Rajasthan and Gujarat), which would help it grow further. Given the reasonable valuation (7.1x FY23E EV/EBITDA) and growth visibility from the announced expansion plan, we maintain our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More