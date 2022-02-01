Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

Intellect Design reported strong headline numbers in Q3FY22 with significant beat in revenue and net profit. Strong US dollar revenue growth of 30.9% y-o-y was driven by 113% y-o-y rise in Cloud/SaaS revenue, 23% y-o-y growth in licence revenue, and 11% y-o-y growth in AMC revenue. EBITDA grew by 36.4% y-o-y to Rs. 133 crore and was 5% ahead of our estimates. Net profit grew by 25.4% y-o-y to Rs. 100.9 crore and was 12% ahead of our estimate, led by strong beat in revenue and higher other income. Q3 witnessed strong revenue growth in SaaS business, uptick in licence revenue, robust digital-led wins, steady growth in deal pipeline, healthy platform deals, and strong cashflow generation. The company reported revenue growth of 24% in 9MFY2022, which is higher than its earlier revenue growth guidance of 20%+ for FY2022. Management hopes that growth momentum would remain consistent in the coming years because of acceleration of revenue as three more products are likely to enter into stage 5 phase, healthy traction for Contextual Banking Experience (CBX) and IDC offerings, deepening relationship with large accounts, and rising penetration into the US and Europe markets.

Strong deal pipeline, expanding into the US market, deepening relationship with clients, and robust implementation of go-lives are expected to drive growth going ahead. Further, healthy traction for its CBX and IDC offering would support revenue growth in the coming quarters. At the CMP, the stock trades at valuation of 24x/19x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We like the stock because of its future-ready integrated product portfolio, continued investments in products and platforms, focus on partnerships to participate in the marketplace, and higher quality revenue with increased recurring revenue (SaaS and AMC) contribution. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 900.

