Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

On a standalone basis, the oil marketing company reported a net profit of Rs 5,860.80 crore, up 19 percent against Rs 4,916.59 crore logged in the December 2020-21 quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) standalone operating profit/adjusted PAT of Rs. 9,862 crore/Rs. Rs. 5,861 crore; down 7.2%/7.8% q-o-q was 23%/17% below our estimate of Rs. 12,869 crore/ Rs. 7,048 crore. The sharp miss in earnings was on account of a Rs. 399 crore operating loss (versus estimates of a profit) in the marketing segment due to massive inventory loss amid the cut in excise duty on petrol/diesel and a miss in petchem margins (down 42% q-o-q to $185/mt). The refining segment performed well with GRM of $12/bbl (up 84% q-o-q), which was significantly above our estimate of $6.3/bbl. Volumes beat our estimate with a 13.9%/12.6%/11.5% q-o-q increase in refinery throughput/marketing volume/ pipeline throughput to 17.4 mmt/20.8 mmt/21.8 mmt.

Outlook

IOCL is the most attractively valued stock among oil marketing companies (OMCs) with valuation of 0.8x its FY2024E P/BV and 4.6x it’s FY2024E EPS and has a balanced earnings profile with steady contribution from the pipeline and petrochemical segments, besides refining & marketing. We expect IOCL’s steep valuation discount of 64% to that of BPCL on FY2024E EPS to narrow down, given recovery in core earnings, strong RoE of 19%, and a high dividend yield of 9%. Potential monetisation of non-core assets and likely successful privatisation of BPCL are expected to aid re-rating of the entire pack of OMCs. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on IOCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 150.

