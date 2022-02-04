MARKET NEWS

    Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 150 in its research report dated February 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    On a standalone basis, the oil marketing company reported a net profit of Rs 5,860.80 crore, up 19 percent against Rs 4,916.59 crore logged in the December 2020-21 quarter.

    Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) standalone operating profit/adjusted PAT of Rs. 9,862 crore/Rs. Rs. 5,861 crore; down 7.2%/7.8% q-o-q was 23%/17% below our estimate of Rs. 12,869 crore/ Rs. 7,048 crore. The sharp miss in earnings was on account of a Rs. 399 crore operating loss (versus estimates of a profit) in the marketing segment due to massive inventory loss amid the cut in excise duty on petrol/diesel and a miss in petchem margins (down 42% q-o-q to $185/mt). The refining segment performed well with GRM of $12/bbl (up 84% q-o-q), which was significantly above our estimate of $6.3/bbl. Volumes beat our estimate with a 13.9%/12.6%/11.5% q-o-q increase in refinery throughput/marketing volume/ pipeline throughput to 17.4 mmt/20.8 mmt/21.8 mmt.


    Outlook


    IOCL is the most attractively valued stock among oil marketing companies (OMCs) with valuation of 0.8x its FY2024E P/BV and 4.6x it’s FY2024E EPS and has a balanced earnings profile with steady contribution from the pipeline and petrochemical segments, besides refining & marketing. We expect IOCL’s steep valuation discount of 64% to that of BPCL on FY2024E EPS to narrow down, given recovery in core earnings, strong RoE of 19%, and a high dividend yield of 9%. Potential monetisation of non-core assets and likely successful privatisation of BPCL are expected to aid re-rating of the entire pack of OMCs. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on IOCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 150.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 11:12 am
