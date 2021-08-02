MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Indian Oil Corporation: target of Rs 125: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

Broker Research
August 02, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Q1FY2022 PAT at Rs. 5,941 crore (down 32% q-o-q) was higher than our and street estimates, led by robust margins – reported GRM of $6.6/bbl (vs. our estimate of $5.3/bbl), higher marketing EBITDA margin of Rs2,883/mt (up 74% q-o-q) and sustained strong petchem EBITDA margin at $412/mt (up 1.3% q-o-q). Lower-than-anticipated impact of lockdown with marketing sales volume of 18.8mmt (down 9.6% q-o-q) and strong refinery utilisation of 96%. Petrol/diesel volume fell 14.9%/12.8% q-o-q but was above estimate; core GRM of $2.2/bbl was in-line. Strong earnings performance to sustain led by volume recovery (petrol/diesel at >100%/~85-90% of pre-COVID level), likely structural improvement in auto fuel margin, cyclical recovery in GRM, sustained high petchem margin, and inventory gain. Maintenance shutdown at Paradip refinery to have a slight impact on Q2 refinery throughput.



Outlook


Retain Buy on IOCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 125 given attractive valuation (FY23E PE of 4.8x), earnings visibility, RoE of 17-18%, and dividend yield of ~10%. Pipeline asset monetisatin and BPCL privatisation are key re-rating catalyst.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 2, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.