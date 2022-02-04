Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 286: Sharekhan

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) posted strong operating performance in Q3FY22 on back of strong recovery in performance of domestic as well as international properties. Consolidated revenues almost doubled y-o-y to Rs. 1111.2 crore. IHCL standalone occupancies recovered to ~67%, while US and UK properties occupancies improved to 44% and 51% in Q3FY22. Revenues of domestic hotels (including Ginger) and international properties recovered to 89% and 74% to pre-COVID levels. Further the company’s focus on cost saving measures aided a 17% reduction in total expenditure in Q3 compared to pre-covid levels. This led to strong improvement in profitability. The company reduced consolidated debt by Rs. 1350 crore q-o-q.

Outlook

A strong recovery in domestic leisure travel would help IHCL in posting better performance in the medium term (Q4 performance will be affected by emergence of third wave). Strong focus on building an asset-light model, market share gains in key markets and recovery in the business environment will help IHCL recover to 100% of pre-COVID levels in FY2023 with strong growth in profitability. Further the company is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet by a sustained reduction in debt, which augurs well from the long term perspective. The stock trades at 29.2x/21.3x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain a Buy on the stock with revised price target of Rs. 286.

