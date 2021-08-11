MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Hotel; target of Rs 183: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated August 10, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


Despite the second COVID wave, standalone RevPAR nearly doubled as compared to last year due to ARR growth and occupancy improvement, as the impact this time around was less severe and the recovery was faster as compared to the first wave. Additionally, IHIN’s operating performance was strong on the back cost saving measures and operating leverage. Revenue/EBITDA in 1QFY22 was above our estimate. Factoring the same, we have increased our FY22E revenue/EBITDA estimate by 2%/4%, and have maintained our estimate for FY23E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a Sept’23E SoTP-based TP of INR183.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:09 pm

