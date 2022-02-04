MARKET NEWS

    Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 2,100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IIFL Wealth has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,100 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

    IIFLWAM’s PAT grew 7% QoQ and 59% YoY to INR1.5b – a 22% beat in 3QFY22, led by a 17% beat on net revenue (up 20% QoQ and 58% YoY to INR3.8b), owing to Transaction/Brokerage Revenue (TBR; 45% beat) and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR; 6% beat). Opex stood at INR2.2b, 25% higher than our estimate, due to higher variable employee expenses (2x QoQ) and admin costs.  The cost-to-income ratio came in at 58.7% (est. 55.1%), up 370bp QoQ, but down 480bp YoY.


    Outlook


    Over the past decade, IIFLWAM has evolved into one of the best wealth management franchises in India. It has become one of the largest alternate asset managers, with unique product offerings. With IIFL ONE, the company is looking to change the way wealth management is offered in India, by focusing on recurring revenues rather than the traditional approach of transaction-based revenues. The momentum in ARR assets continued in 3Q, with strong growth in AMC and distribution assets. Yields improved sharply in both ARR and TBR assets. IIFLWAM saw a recovery in net inflows in 3QFY22 after a sluggish 2QFY22. We upgrade our earnings estimates by 6% for both FY22 and FY23 to factor in better-than-expected 3QFY22 performance and upward revision in management guidance. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR 2,100 (premised on 25x FY24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IIFL Wealth #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 02:31 pm
