Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 340: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated August 05, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Q1FY22 PAT at Rs. 1,795 crore (down 41% q-o-q) lagged estimate by 20% as reported GRM of $3.3/bbl sharply missed estimate and refinery/pipeline throughput was weaker than expected at 2.5 mmt/4.3 mmt, down 42.8%/19% q-o-q. Implied marketing margins rose 7% q-o-q (against an expected q-o-q decline) to Rs. 3,101/tonne led by auto fuel price hikes. Marketing sales volume of 8.8 mmt was in-line; refinery throughput fell due to shutdown for Mumbai refinery. Earnings to recover as volumes revive (petrol/diesel at >105%/~91% of pre-COVID level), likely structural improvement in auto fuel margin, cyclical recovery in GRM and inventory gains. Commissioning of Mumbai/Vizag refinery in FY22E would drive refinery throughput and FCF.



Outlook


Valuation of 4.3x/0.8 FY23E EPS/BV is attractive considering recovery in core earnings, RoE of 20% and dividend yield of 7-8%. BPCL’s privatisation could re-rate OMCs. We maintain a Buy on HPCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 340.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:47 pm

