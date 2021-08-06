Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

Novelis, Hindalco’s wholly-owned subsidiary, reported record-high adj EBITDA of USD508m (adj for one-off income of USD47m) on the back of record-high margins of USD522/t (+2% QoQ). Novelis should see mix improvement in 2HFY22 and FY23 as the share of auto volumes should increase on account of capacity additions. We raise our consolidated FY22E/FY23E EBITDA by 3%/6%, factoring in a higher aluminum price assumption (+3%/7% to USD2,375/USD2,300 per tonne for FY22/FY23). Reiterate Buy.

Outlook

The stock trades at 5.2x EV/EBITDA and 8.7x P/E on FY22E. We value HNDL at INR520/share on an SoTP basis. Reiterate Buy.



