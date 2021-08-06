MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated dated August 05, 2021.

Broker Research
August 06, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


Novelis, Hindalco’s wholly-owned subsidiary, reported record-high adj EBITDA of USD508m (adj for one-off income of USD47m) on the back of record-high margins of USD522/t (+2% QoQ). Novelis should see mix improvement in 2HFY22 and FY23 as the share of auto volumes should increase on account of capacity additions. We raise our consolidated FY22E/FY23E EBITDA by 3%/6%, factoring in a higher aluminum price assumption (+3%/7% to USD2,375/USD2,300 per tonne for FY22/FY23). Reiterate Buy.



Outlook


The stock trades at 5.2x EV/EBITDA and 8.7x P/E on FY22E. We value HNDL at INR520/share on an SoTP basis. Reiterate Buy.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 6, 2021 11:31 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.