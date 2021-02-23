Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 360: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco (HNDL) hosted analyst meet to explain its capital allocation policy for next five years. Management reiterated its two-pronged strategy to focus on downstream capacity expansion in India and debt reduction in Novelis. Strong demand across product segments (except Aerospace) and tight supplies would help Novelis’ margins to sustain within management’s guided range of US$480-500/t despite headwinds on scrap spreads. Debt gearing would come down significantly over next couple of years on back of stable earnings and lean capex.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs360 (earlier Rs305) as we increase EV/EBITDA multiple to 6.7x (earlier 6.0x) FY22e in wake of steady outlook on both Novelis and India operations and comfortable B/S.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.