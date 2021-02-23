English
Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 360: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 23, 2021.

February 23, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) hosted analyst meet to explain its capital allocation policy for next five years. Management reiterated its two-pronged strategy to focus on downstream capacity expansion in India and debt reduction in Novelis. Strong demand across product segments (except Aerospace) and tight supplies would help Novelis’ margins to sustain within management’s guided range of US$480-500/t despite headwinds on scrap spreads. Debt gearing would come down significantly over next couple of years on back of stable earnings and lean capex.



Outlook


We reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs360 (earlier Rs305) as we increase EV/EBITDA multiple to 6.7x (earlier 6.0x) FY22e in wake of steady outlook on both Novelis and India operations and comfortable B/S.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:27 pm

