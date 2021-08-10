Buy Gujarat Gas: target of Rs 890: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas

Q1FY22 PAT at Rs. 476 crore, up 36% q-o-q and beat of 30% versus our estimate led by stronger-than-expected EBITDA margin at Rs. 7.9/scm (up 56% q-o-q) offsetting the miss in volume at 10 mmscmd (down 17.5% q-o-q). Robust margin performance was driven by full benefit of the Rs. 9/scm price hikes taken in Jan-Feb, and lower gas cost on account of decline in spot LNG price and higher use of domestic gas. Industrial PNG volume declined by 19% q-o-q to 7.8 mmscmd as demand from Morbi customers fell by 23% q-o-q to 5.6 mmscmd. Management maintained its 10% p.a. volume growth guidance for next 3-4 years and FY22 margin guidance of Rs. 5.5-6/scm. Volumes recovered to 12 mmscmd but EBITDA margin likely to fall to Rs. 4-4.5/scm on recent surge in spot LNG price.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gujarat Gas with a revised PT of Rs. 890. GGAS’ industry leading volume/earnings growth outlook (expect 24% PAT CAGR over FY21-FY24E), high RoE of 30% and robust FCF justified premium valuation.

