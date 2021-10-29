MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 840: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on GGAS with a revised PT of Rs. 840 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
October 29, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

Gujarat Gas Limited (GGAS) reported weak Q2FY22 results with 38%/44% miss in operating profit/ PAT at Rs. 421 crore/Rs. 249 crore, down 42.6%/47.5% y-o-y. The sharp miss in earnings was on the account of weaker-than-expected EBITDA margin at Rs. 4/scm, as gas cost increased sharply by 62%/27% y-o-y/q-o-q to Rs. 28.4/scm due to a steep rise in spot LNG prices to average of $14.5-15/ mmbtu in Q2FY22. Volume recovery was on expected lines and witnessed strong 15.9% y-o-y growth to 11.4 mmscmd and current run-rate is at 12 mmscmd (5% higher than Q2 average volumes). Within the Industrial PNG segment, gas sales volume to Morbi cluster’s ceramic customers increased to 6.4 mmscmd (up 14% q-o-q) while non-Morbi volumes grew by 4.5% q-o-q to 2.3 mmscmd.


Outlook


The recent sharp 16% correction in GGAS’ stock price in last three months factors in near term margin concerns and provides attractive entry opportunity as gas sales volumes growth outlook (supported by regulatory push to curb pollution and ramp-up of new GAs) remains intact for GGAS. Strong volume growth (expect a 20% CAGR over FY21-24E) and proactive pricing action to protect margins would result in robust 22% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E and superior RoE/RoCE of 29%/32%. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on GGAS with a revised PT of Rs. 840. At CMP, the stock trades at 21.6x/17.7x its FY23E/FY24E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 29, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.