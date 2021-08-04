Buy Granules India; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India

Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. Revenues: Formulations – 52%, API (API+PFI) – 48% Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 84% to FY21 revenues

Outlook

We change our rating from HOLD to BUY due to better clarity and visibility We value Granules at Rs 430 i.e. 15x P/E on FY23E EPS

