Buy Genus Power Infrastructure; target of Rs 40: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Genus Power Infrastructure

Demand scenario for smart and prepaid meters remains strong. The company had an order book of Rs 9.7 bn at end of Q1FY19, which would have increased substantially on account of two major order wins, 1) Supply of 5 mn single phase Prepaid meters, valued at Rs 6.5 bn and 2) Supply of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) including 4.31 Iakhs smart meters. The value of the order is pegged at Rs. 3.1 bn (net of tax). However, pricing pressure likely to continue as the government aims to reduce cost of smart meters procurement.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 13.1x and 11.2x FY19E and FY20E earnings respectively. Deteriorating macroeconomic parameters, sell off in mid and small caps and cost pressures from commodity prices and forex fluctuation has weighed on the stock price, in our view. We now value the stock at 15x FY20E and arrive at a price target of Rs 40 (Rs 58 earlier, at 16x FY20E). Reiterate BUY due to reasonable valuations, healthy profit growth and adequate upside.

