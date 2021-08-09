MARKET NEWS

Buy Fineotex Chemical; target of Rs 150: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Fineotex Chemical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 05, 2021.

August 09, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
Hem Securities report on Fineotex Chemical


The Revenue from Operation for the Q1FY22 has increased by 108% to Rs 6327.57 Lakhs from Rs. 3038.71 Lakhs on Y-o-Y basis. The EBIDTA for the quarter has increased by 139% to Rs 981.87 Lakhs from Rs. 411.11 Lakhs on Y-o-Y basis & the Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter has increased by 21.44% to Rs 947 Lakhs from Rs. 780 Lakhs on Y-o-Y basis.



Outlook


Company is currently trading at 22.35X of FY23E EPS & 17.52x of FY24E EPS. With company’s joint venture with HealthGuard, appointment of new Chief Executive Officer & upcoming brownfield facility at Ambernath, Maharashtra , the business prospects are looking very strong.We maintain “BUY” on stock with upgraded price target of Rs 150/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Fineotex Chemical #Hem Securities #Recommendations
first published: Aug 9, 2021 02:43 pm

