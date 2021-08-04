MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Filatex India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Filatex India


Filatex India (FIL) is among the top cost efficient manufacturers of manmade yarns in India with a diversified product portfolio. FIL, over the last decade, has transformed its product mix with enhanced focus on value added products with its share increasing from 10% in FY13 to 78% in FY21. Despite being capital intensive in nature, FIL has maintained a capital efficient business model with stringent working capital policy (NWC days: 17) and high asset turn (2.0x), generating healthy RoCE of 22% Healthy cash flows have enabled it to reduce debt by ~ Rs 140 crore (D/E: 0.8x in FY21 vs. 1.2x in FY20). We expect further deleveraging to result in D/E of ~0.2x in FY23E


Outlook


We continue to remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating We value FIL at Rs 125 i.e. 7x FY23E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Filatex India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.