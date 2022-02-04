Buy Emami; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

HMN’s volume/sales growth was flat/+4% YoY, respectively, lower than our estimates for 3QFY22. According to the management, this performance was attributable to the rural slowdown, lower Healthcare sales (off a high base), and an overall high base (13%/15% YoY volume/sales growth) in 3QFY21.

Outlook

While EBITDA margin surprised positively leading to an in-line EBITDA, inconsistency of earnings growth despite being much smaller than peers continues to be a persistent problem for HMN since several years. Inexpensive valuation and some signs of promise on topline growth in the last two years lead us to maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR 590.

