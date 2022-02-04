MARKET NEWS

    Buy Emami; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Emami has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 590 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

    HMN’s volume/sales growth was flat/+4% YoY, respectively, lower than our estimates for 3QFY22. According to the management, this performance was attributable to the rural slowdown, lower Healthcare sales (off a high base), and an overall high base (13%/15% YoY volume/sales growth) in 3QFY21.


    Outlook


    While EBITDA margin surprised positively leading to an in-line EBITDA, inconsistency of earnings growth despite being much smaller than peers continues to be a persistent problem for HMN since several years. Inexpensive valuation and some signs of promise on topline growth in the last two years lead us to maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR 590.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

