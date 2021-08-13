MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Experts are discussing circular economy for a sustainable future at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’- Karnataka Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3040: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3040 in its research report dated August 13, 2021.

Broker Research
August 13, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Eicher Motors


Q1FY22 EBITDA margin stood at 18.4%, beating our estimate of 17.9%, owing to inventory gains. Revenue came in at Rs19.7bn, slightly above our estimate of Rs19.3bn, thanks to higher-than-expected realizations. Management expects supply disruptions due to the shortage of semiconductors. Factoring in supply issues and slower ramp-up, we reduce FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 28%/12%/7% to Rs71.2/Rs114/Rs144.1. Despite the cut in estimates, we expect a robust earnings CAGR of 42% over FY22-24E, supported by a sales upcycle, increasing share of premium motorcycles and margin expansion. New products remain a focus area, with the expectation of one new model or major refresh every quarter.



Outlook


While we do not see any fundamental change in the company's strategy and direction, the sudden resignation of professional CEO may lead to heightened perception about key person risk. Any correction in the stock price could provide an opportunity to accumulate. We retain Buy with TP of Rs3,040 (Rs3,180 earlier), based on 24x P/E for the 2W business on Sep’23E EPS (25x Mar’23E earlier).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Eicher Motors #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Aug 13, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.