Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 5750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5750 in its research report dated August 08, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


Divi's Labs (DIVI) delivered in-line 1QFY22 earnings, led by strong off-take in the Custom Synthesis (CS) segment. The backward integration efforts over the past 2-3 years have fructified at a time when peers are facing issues in terms of raw material and logistics cost increases. In fact, this has led to better profitability for the quarter. DIVI remains well poised in terms of both product development and manufacturing capacity to sustain superior return ratios over the next 4-5 years. We raise our EPS estimate by 5%/4% for FY22/FY23 factoring in a) operational efficiency, b) higher business opportunities in the Sartans portfolio, and c) enhanced growth prospects in the CS segment.


Outlook


We continue to value DIVI at 36x 12M forward earnings to arrive at Target Price of INR5,750. We remain positive on DIVI on the back of a) its strong chemistry skill sets driving opportunities in the CS/Generics segment and b) continued cost reduction in production driving market share and profitability. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:08 pm

