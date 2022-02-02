Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 210: Emkay

Devyani International (DIL) is the 2 nd largest QSR chain in India after Jubilant FoodWorks. DIL operated 309 KFC and 351 Pizza Hut stores as of Sep’21, or 60% of Yum Brands’ stores in India (other 40% run by Sapphire Foods). Large addressable population in KFC states (>80% non-vegetarian) and exclusivity for Pizza Hut deliveryonly stores indicates significant growth opportunities. DIL is likely to emerge as the growth-leader among QSRs in our view; we forecast EBITDA CAGR of 37% for FY22- 25E, driven by: 1) 21% CAGR in avg. store-count based on 210 annual store additions; 2) 7% CAGR in SSG; 3) avg. annual increase of 80bps in the EBITDA margin.

Outlook

After years of sub-par and volatile return ratios, DIL’s RoIC is likely to surge to c.20% in FY22E, thanks to the remodeling of store formats. While store sizes have reduced, the average daily sales (ADS) have not. We model RoIC of 40% by FY25E. We initiate on DIL with a Buy rating and a Mar’23E TP of Rs 210, based on 42x FY24E EV/EBITDA, derived from a two-stage growth model. Slower pace of execution is key downside risk to our forecasts.

