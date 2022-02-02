MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 210: Emkay

    Emkay is bullish on Devyani International has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 210 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

    Devyani International (DIL) is the 2 nd largest QSR chain in India after Jubilant FoodWorks. DIL operated 309 KFC and 351 Pizza Hut stores as of Sep’21, or 60% of Yum Brands’ stores in India (other 40% run by Sapphire Foods). Large addressable population in KFC states (>80% non-vegetarian) and exclusivity for Pizza Hut deliveryonly stores indicates significant growth opportunities. DIL is likely to emerge as the growth-leader among QSRs in our view; we forecast EBITDA CAGR of 37% for FY22- 25E, driven by: 1) 21% CAGR in avg. store-count based on 210 annual store additions; 2) 7% CAGR in SSG; 3) avg. annual increase of 80bps in the EBITDA margin.


    Outlook


    After years of sub-par and volatile return ratios, DIL’s RoIC is likely to surge to c.20% in FY22E, thanks to the remodeling of store formats. While store sizes have reduced, the average daily sales (ADS) have not. We model RoIC of 40% by FY25E. We initiate on DIL with a Buy rating and a Mar’23E TP of Rs 210, based on 42x FY24E EV/EBITDA, derived from a two-stage growth model. Slower pace of execution is key downside risk to our forecasts.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Devyani International #Emkay #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.