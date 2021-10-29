MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2,601: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 2,601 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
October 29, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) reported in-line consolidated revenues at Rs. 2577 crore (up 11.4% y-o-y) led by volume growth of 6.3% y-o-y and blended realization growth of 4.9% y-o-y. It positively surprised on EBITDA/tone which stood at Rs. 1218 mainly led by sequential decline in power & fuel and freight costs despite increase in pet coke/ coal price and diesel prices. Hence, operating profit/adjusted net profit at Rs. 621 crore/ Rs. 217 crore were much higher than our estimates. The company expects demand and cement prices to improve in east in H2. It is on track to reach 48.5MTPA cement capacity by March 2024 from current 33MTPA.


Outlook


Dalmia Bharat has addressed its medium and long-term growth plans through its decadal capital allocation plan, which would ensure a more predictable, sustainable, and profitable growth path going ahead. The company would be focusing on achieving 14-15% RoCE over the next few years and maintain its balance sheet quality. Dalmia is currently trading at an EV/ EBITDA of 12x/10x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings, which we believe leaves room for further upside, considering its strong earnings growth trajectory over the next three years. Hence, we retain Buy with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 2,601.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 29, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.