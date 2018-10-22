Buy Cyient; target of Rs 850: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cyient

Cyient delivered strong performance in 2QFY19, both on the revenue and margin front. Revenue at USD 168.9mn was up 5.0% QoQ and 6.5% CC (higher than our est. of USD 166.6mn) led by strong DLM (14% of rev, +27% QoQ). Services (86% of rev, +3.5% QoQ CC) growth was in-line with expectations. Communication (+4.5% CQGR) & Transportation (+6.0% CQGR) are fueling growth while the largest vertical, Aerospace & Defence (+1.7%) growth will pick-up from 4QFY19E. Margin was up 151bps QoQ to 13.7% (higher than our est. of 13.3%), led by margin expansion in Services (+212bps QoQ) offset by DLM (-90 bps QoQ).

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP to Rs 850, implying 16x Sep-20 earnings.

