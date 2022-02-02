MARKET NEWS

    Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 490: Emkay

    Emkay is bullish on Crompton Greaves CE has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 490 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

    Crompton posted in-line revenues and EBITDA, but PAT missed our estimate by 6%. Among consumer durable names, Crompton had the least margin impact from commodity headwinds, thanks to cost-reduction measures and the benefits of premiumization. The ECD segment revenue growth of 18% on 2-yr CAGR was value-driven. The Lighting segment’s revenues were lower due to continued weakness in B2G and conventional lighting. Going forward, with higher A&P spends, margins of Lighting should be 10-11%.


    Outlook


    Though the channel inventory remains higher than last year, with the diminishing impact of Covid, management is confident of a strong recovery in sales in February and March. Q3 GM print is sustainable, as the company has booked inventory in advance. We have tweaked our estimates and have reduced FY22-24E EPS by 1-5%. We retain Buy but slightly cut our TP (Mar’23E) from Rs 515 to Rs 490 (38x Mar’24E EPS). Our target PE is derived using a two-stage DCF model.


