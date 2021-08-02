MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated dated July 27, 2021.

Broker Research
August 02, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN reported a strong operating performance in 1QFY22 on the back of gross margin expansion, due to diversified sourcing, backward integration, cost efficiency, and inventory gain. Sustainability of gross margin and volume growth remains a key monitorable going forward. Factoring better-than-expected earnings, we have increased our FY22E/FY23E PAT estimate by 5%/1%. We maintain our Buy rating.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/10%/13% over FY21-23E. We value CRIN at 18x FY23E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,050. We maintain our Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.