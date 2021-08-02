Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

CRIN reported a strong operating performance in 1QFY22 on the back of gross margin expansion, due to diversified sourcing, backward integration, cost efficiency, and inventory gain. Sustainability of gross margin and volume growth remains a key monitorable going forward. Factoring better-than-expected earnings, we have increased our FY22E/FY23E PAT estimate by 5%/1%. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/10%/13% over FY21-23E. We value CRIN at 18x FY23E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,050. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

