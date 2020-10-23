172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|buy-coforge-target-of-rs-2784-prabhudas-lilladher-6004101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coforge; target of Rs 2784: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Coforge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2784 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coforge


Coforge reported robust 8.1% CC growth QoQ (Ple: 7.5%) exceeding their guidance of 7% CC growth in Q2. This translated to 154.9 USD Mn revenue up 10.7% QoQ growth. (Ple/Cons: 10%). Revenue growth was broad-based with Insurance (34% of revs) posted growth of ~14% QoQ USD, Travel & transport (19% of revs) revived & posted 10.5% QoQ USD on account of strong wallet share expansion amongst existing large clients. EBIT Margin expanded by 221 bps QoQ at 13.8% in Q2. They have undertaken cost optimization measures to improve margins and they will maintain margins at these levels. They have substantially reduced SG&A costs during H2FY21 from 16% in 2QFY20 to 13.8% in Q2. Strong deal momentum continued with order book exceptionally strong at 201$ Mn in Q2 vs 186$ Mn in Q1 up 8% QoQ, 12-month executable order book was up 5.2% QoQ to USD 489$ Mn (vs 465$ Mn in 1Q21 and 405$ Mn in 2Q20). Management indicated that order book remains robust despite decision making delays at client’s end. Led by strong commentary, we raise Coforge USD revenue growth assumption to 6.7%/18.7%/16.8% for FY21/FY22E/23E (vs 4.3%/16.2%/15.9% earlier). Coforge is poised to show strong momentum in FY22 and could outpace peers by wide margin.


Outlook


We assign 23X(unchanged) multiple for Coforge similar to LTI multiple as Coforge growth momentum will surpass everyone in FY22 & concentrated share float (Baring holds 70.3% in NIIT Tech) can also lead to steeper P/E multiple increase for the stock. We arrive at a TP of Rs.2784 (earlier Rs2,634) valued at 23X Sep-20 EPS of Rs.121. At CMP, stock trades at 21x/19x FY22/23E EPS of INR 113/129. Reiterate BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Buy #Coforge #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.