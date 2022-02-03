Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Cholamandalam Investment Finance Company (CIFC) reported PAT of Rs. 624 crore, up 28% y-o-y/down by 14% q-o-q, for Q3FY2022. Growth was primarily driven by lower provisions. Net interest income (NII) grew modestly by 6% y-o-y and 7% q-o-q. Total operating expenses increased significantly by 44% y-o-y, led by higher spending in technology and other business-related expenses. PPoP fell by 4% y-o-y and was up 9% q-o-q. The company’s provisioning stood at Rs. 248 crore versus Rs. 58 crore in Q2FY2022. The company’s asset quality deteriorated sequentially. Both GNPA and NNPA ratios rose by 30 bps and 34 bps q-o-q to 5.9% and 3.6%, respectively, with PCR of 38.8% in Q3FY2022. Total provisions carried form 4% of the overall book. Restructured book was 4.97% of the book versus 6.7% in Q2FY2022 versus 5.4% in Q1FY2022. Aggregate disbursement grew strongly by 32% y-o-y, aided by loan against property (LAP) and vehicle finance businesses, which grew by 29% y-o-y and 26% y-o-y, respectively. While AUM increased marginally by 6% y-o-y and 4% q-o-q, indicating that repayments have increased. During the quarter, CIFC launched three business divisions – namely consumer and small enterprise loan, secured business and personal loan, and SME loan. Through this, the company intends to diversify its business as well as plans to increase its disbursements. Apart from this, the company has made strategic investment through equity in Payswiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Payswiff would become the subsidiary of CIFC.

Outlook

The stock is available at 3.9x/3.2x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABVPS. The premium valuation as compared to its peers is due to its high earnings growth prospects with better management of the pandemic situation. The company has witnessed sharp recovery in disbursements and collections during the quarter, which we believe would improve further going ahead. Assets under management (AUM) growth is likely to be in single digits in FY2022E, followed by pickup up FY2023-FY2024E and can see double-digit growth. CIFC, parentage of the Murugappa Group, is well diversified across product segments – vehicle finance, small business finance, and housing finance, which will enable it to deliver in terms of growth, risk, and return. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 720.

